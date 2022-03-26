Arab Coalition launches airstrikes targeting Houthi strongholds in Yemen’s Hodeidah
The Arab Coalition said on Saturday it had begun launching airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s strongholds in Yemen’s city of Hodeidah, state news agency (SPA) reported.
The coalition also asked civilians to stay away from the surroundings of the Saleef port in Hodeidah.
Earlier on Saturday, the coalition gave the Houthis a three-hour deadline to remove all weapons from the ports of Hodeidah and Saleef and the Sanaa international airport.
It also said that keeping weapons in the Sanaa airport and other civilian areas would “end their status” as safe regions not to be targeted by the coalition’s strikes.
On Friday, the Arab Coalition announced the start of airstrikes in Yemen in retaliation for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
