Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses Iran nuclear deal with US envoy Malley
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed negotiations that pertain to restoring the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers with US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.
During the meeting that was held on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar, Prince Faisal and Malley discussed bilateral cooperation regarding Iran’s nuclear program as well as intensifying joint efforts to confront “Iran’s violations to international agreements.”
Prince Faisal and Malley also discussed the importance of strengthening joint work “to stop Iran’s support to terrorist militias which threaten the security and stability of the Middle East and the world,” the report added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Separately on Saturday, Prince Faisal discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and France during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, according to SPA.
The officials discussed means to enhance bilateral coordination in various regional and international affairs, primarily in strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, the report added.
Read more:
EU’s Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran ‘very close’
Iran-backed Houthis under global condemnation after Saudi Aramco attack
US to increase pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails: White House