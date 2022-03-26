Saudi Arabia’s FM reiterates necessity of dialogue to end Ukraine conflict
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said dialogue is essential to end the current conflict in Ukraine, state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.
Speaking in Qatar where he is attending the Doha Forum, Prince Faisal added that the best way to deal with this crisis is via strengthening dialogue to reach a political solution and end the suffering of civilians.
The foreign minister also voiced the importance of efforts to tackle problems which developing countries face.
He noted that the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the significance of international work, noting that countries cannot work alone to confront challenges, whether they’re related to economy or climate or any other pandemic.
“[Such] challenges cannot be overcome without working together,” he added.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.
