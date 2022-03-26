Yemen’s Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days: Political office head

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia said on Saturday it was suspending missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days, in a peace initiative it said could be a lasting commitment if the Arab Coalition stopped airstrikes and lifted port restrictions.



The group also announced a three-day suspension of ground offensive operations in Yemen, including in the gas producing region of Marib, said Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of the Houthis’ political office, in a speech broadcast on television.



Mashat said the group was ready to release all prisoners, including the brother of Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement came after the Arab Coalition launched airstrikes against Houthi strongholds in Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah and destroyed a weapons warehouse in the vicinity of the Salif Port in Yemen after the Houthis transported weapons to it.

Advertisement

The coalition earlier gave the Houthis a three-hour deadline to remove all weapons from the ports of Hodeidah and Salif and the Sanaa international airport.



On Friday, the Houthis launched 16 “hostile attacks” against the Kingdom, including an attack on an Aramco oil facility in Jeddah.



None of the attacks resulted in fatalities, according to the coalition.



With Reuters



Read more:

Iran-backed Houthis under global condemnation after Saudi Aramco attack

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned, say organizers

Arab Coalition launches airstrikes targeting Houthi strongholds in Yemen’s Hodeidah