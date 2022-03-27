Arab Coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen capital Sanaa

The Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen began launching airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthi militia targets in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early Sunday.

Coalition forces targeted Houthi sites in the port of Hodeidah earlier on Saturday.

The Houthis were given a three-hour deadline to remove all weapons from the ports of Hodeidah and Salif and the Sanaa international airport, SPA reported on Saturday.

The strikes come after the Houthis launched a series of attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday.

A petroleum products distribution station was struck on Friday, causing a fire in two tanks.

Smoke from the blaze was seen by viewers of the Formula One Grand Prix just 11 kilometers away.

Nine Houthi drones targeting the Kingdom were reportedly intercepted on Friday.

A ballistic missile targeted Jazan, and one drone was aimed towards Najran.

The Houthi militia said on Saturday it was suspending missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days.

The group also announced a three-day suspension of ground offensive operations in Yemen, including in the gas producing region of Marib, Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of the Houthis’ political office, said in a speech broadcast on television.

Mashat said the group was ready to release all prisoners, including the brother of Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

