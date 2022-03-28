.
Fire reported at new Kuwait airport project: Official

A Kuwait Airways Boeing B777 aircraft prepares to land at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City on March 13, 2019. (AFP)
A Kuwait Airways Boeing B777 aircraft prepares to land at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City on March 13, 2019. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Air traffic is normal in Kuwait International airport and not impacted by a “limited” fire in the new passenger building, Kuwait’s Aviation authority tweeted on Monday.

A spokesman for the ministry of public works, Ahmed Saad Al-Saleh, had said that responders are dealing with the fire.

No further details were available.

