Fire reported at new Kuwait airport project: Official

Air traffic is normal in Kuwait International airport and not impacted by a “limited” fire in the new passenger building, Kuwait’s Aviation authority tweeted on Monday.

A spokesman for the ministry of public works, Ahmed Saad Al-Saleh, had said that responders are dealing with the fire.

No further details were available.

