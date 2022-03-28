WMO deems Saudi a regional, international leader in meteorology

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) praised Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology for its efforts in supporting social and economic development in the Kingdom, citing its role in protecting peoples’ lives and property, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late Sunday.

The Kingdom held celebrations for World Meteorological Day in Jeddah at an event under the slogan ‘Early Warning and Early Action,’ which was attended by the WMO’s representative for the Arab region Dr. Hisham Abdel Ghani.

The WMO – a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for promoting international cooperation on atmospheric science, covering weather, climate and water resources – noted that extreme weather, water and climate phenomena have increased in frequency and severity in many parts of the world as a result of climate change.

According to SPA, Abdel Ghani praised the Kingdom’s meteorological organization in a speech for its support in establishing several regional centers to serve the Gulf and the wider Middle East, alerting communities of the impacts of climate change, climate services, dust, sandstorms and many other extreme weather conditions.

He added that coordination between meteorological bodies and authorities concerned with crisis and disaster management, as well as development agencies has become essential to increase readiness and response measure, and to improve prevention.

