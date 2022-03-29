Emirates airline chief sees return to profit next year
Dubai’s Emirates expects to significantly reduce losses in the current financial year and return to profit next year, the airline’s president indicated on Tuesday.
“We are in for a good set of results, we haven’t reversed it completely but we have swung it,” Tim Clark told reporters, adding the carrier had been cash-positive since October.
“We are forecasting profits next year and hopefully to pay a dividend and repay some of the equity that the government has put into the business,” he added.
The carrier’s financial year runs to end-March.
