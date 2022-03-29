Emirates will continue flights to Russia until owners say not to: Company president

Emirates airlines will continue to fly to Russia until its owners tell them not to, President Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“As long as the state, our owner, requires us to fly there, we will continue,” he said.

“There are lots of reasons why we fly, we carry humanitarian goods in our holds. We’ve got NGOs travelling in and out of Russia. We’ve got the diplomatic community going in and out of Russia...so all we’re doing is being an enabler, facilitator, without taking a political position on this for the time being,” Clark added.

Read more:

Dubai’s Emirates Airline to resume flights to India at pre-COVID level

Dubai’s Emirates announces daily flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv as ties bolster

UAE’s Air Arabia to operate Russia flights as long as legal