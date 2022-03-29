Saudi Arabia launches global campaign to host EXPO 2030

Saudi Arabia launched a global campaign in its bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The announcement was made following a grand closing ceremony of the Kingdom’s award-winning pavilion at Dubai’s EXPO 2020.

Currently, five countries including Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia are in contention for the coveted hosting bid.

The letter announcing Riyadh’s intention to bid was submitted in October 2021 on behalf of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to SPA.

Fahd al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said: “Millions of people who visited the award-winning Saudi pavilion got a glimpse of the future that the Kingdom and its capital are building. Today is just the start of showing what Riyadh has to offer for EXPO 2030,” SPA reported.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) is the Kingdom’s highest authority tasked with transforming the city and aiding in its bid to host the 2030 Expo.

“Riyadh is building one of the world’s largest public transport networks, one of the largest urban parks, a massive urban greening project, and turning the entire city into an open art gallery without walls,” al-Rasheed was reported as saying.

Earlier in March, the Kingdom’s pavilion at the Dubai world fair won an award within the ‘Best Pavilion’ category and two other honorary rewards, based on Exhibitor Magazine’s rankings.

The publication has long been the primary evaluator of Expo world fairs. The Kingdom’s pavilion also bagged two other awards for the best exterior design and best display.

The Saudi pavilion holds three Guinness World Records for the longest interactive water curtain (32 meters long), the largest interactive light floor, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror (1,240 square meters).

It was also awarded the Platinum Certificate in LEED by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

