Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine conflict

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the crisis in Ukraine and Kyiv’s peace talks with Moscow during a phone call on Wednesday, state news agency (WAM) reported.



Zelenskyy and Sheikh Mohamed discussed the recent developments in Ukraine, the report said, adding that Sheikh Mohamed reiterated his support to peaceful solutions to contain the crisis and its repercussions and restore peace and stability in Ukraine.



Sheikh Mohamed also voiced the importance of intensifying mutual efforts among countries and humanitarian organizations to provide aid to those affected by the crisis and reaffirmed the UAE’s support to all peaceful initiatives that can help end the crisis via dialogue and negotiations.



Meanwhile, Zelenskyy voiced his appreciation to the UAE for facilitating the entry of Ukrainians to the country and hosting them since the crisis erupted.



He also thanked the UAE for the humanitarian aid it provided to civilians affected by the conflict.



