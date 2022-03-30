Plans announced for new Armani Hotel in Riyadh’s Diriyah

A new Armani Hotel managed by Dubai’s Emaar will be built in the historic area of Diriyah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The high-end hotel will feature 70 rooms, two restaurants, and a spa, according to the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA).

“This is a pioneering project that was born from rediscovering Saudi Arabia’s roots: A dialogue between history and the present that I find very fascinating,” said CEO Giorgio Armani in a statement carried by SPA.

“After celebrating the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai, I am ready to take on this exciting new challenge,” the designer added.

“I am inspired by this initiative and delighted to be part of a project of such wide geographical and cultural scope.”

The hotel will be the third property that Armani has built, after the Milan and Dubai hotels.

It was developed by the DGDA along with Giorgio Armani and his in-house team of interior designers and architects.

As well as hotel rooms and other amenities, the development will be connected to 18 self-contained residences.

The Diriyah Gate Development is a planned tourism destination located in western Riyadh.

It will cover seven square kilometers around the old city of Diriyah, which is the historical home of the ruling Al Saud family.

It is projected to eventually have a population of 100,000, with more than 100 hotels after investment of $17 billion (64 billion riyals).

