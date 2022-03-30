Saudi Arabia to open a railway that reaches Jordan’s borders

Saudi Arabia will in the upcoming days open a new railway that reaches Jordan’s borders, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh bin al-Jasser announced on Tuesday.



The railway will enhance the movement of passengers, vehicles and trade and facilitate various services to both countries, Jasser added.



The announcement came during his meeting with Jordan’s Minister of Industry and Trade Youssef Shamali at the 17th session of the Jordanian-Saudi Joint Trade Committee held in Jordan’s capital of Amman.



Jasser told Al Arabiya news channel that the railway will extend from Saudi Arabia’s city of al-Qurayyat in the province of al-Jawf to the Jordanian borders and will boost economic activity between the two countries.



The railway route length exceeds 5,000 kilometers and will be extended to 8,000 kilometers during the upcoming years to link Saudi areas together as well Saudi areas with neighboring countries.



Meanwhile, Shamali voiced the importance of linking between Jordan and Saudi Arabia via railway networks, noting that this will contribute to serving mutual interests.



He noted that Saudi Arabia is one of Jordan’s largest commercial partners, adding that trade volume between the two countries has reached around four billion Jordanian dinars.



