Houthis still welcome to join Yemen consultations in Riyadh: GCC official

The invitation extended to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to participate in the Yemeni consultations which kicked off in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday remains on the table, Abdulaziz Hamad al-Owaishek, the GCC assistant secretary for political affairs and negotiations said on Thursday.



“We hope the consultations represent an opportunity to achieve peace in Yemen,” he told reporters.



Meanwhile, the UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, who is participating in the consultations, said cooperation with regional organizations will contribute to resolving the crisis in Yemen, adding that Riyadh had sponsored Yemeni dialogues that led to positive results.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The talks, which will focus on six areas, such as military, political and humanitarian affairs, will conclude on April 7.



On Tuesday, the Arab Coalition announced that it would cease all military operations in Yemen during the month of Ramadan to help create “propitious conditions” for peace talks to end the war in the country.



Read more:

Saudi Arabia blacklists 25 individuals, entities for easing financing of Houthis

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia to localize jobs at theme parks, entertainment centers

Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Egypt’s central bank: Report