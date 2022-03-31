.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia to localize jobs at theme parks, entertainment centers

Saudis queue to purchase tickets at the indoor snow theme park “Snow City” in the Al-Othaim Mall Rabwa in Riyadh on July 20, 2016. (AFP)
Saudis queue to purchase tickets at the indoor snow theme park "Snow City" in the Al-Othaim Mall Rabwa in Riyadh on July 20, 2016. (AFP)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development issued a decision that stipulates localizing jobs at standalone and seasonal theme parks and family entertainment centers by 70 percent and at theme parks in malls by 100 percent, state news agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The decision, which will go into effect on September 23, 2022, aims to provide job opportunities to citizens across the Kingdom and enhance the Saudis’ participation in the labor market.

The professions localized according to the decision include branch and department managers, department supervisors, assistant branch managers, fund accounting supervisors, customer service employees and sales and marketing specialists.

The decision, however, excluded some professions from the localization decision such as loading and unloading workers and game operators as the jobs have special requirements.

