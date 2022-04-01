Dubai’s EXPO 2020 concludes with concerts, fireworks after successful six-month event

Dubai shuttered Expo 2020 with a colorful closing ceremony punctuated by fireworks on Thursday, leaving a multi-billion dollar mini city in the desert and heightened expectations for future hosts.

Six months after the opening of the $7 billion, purpose-built site, Christina Aguilera, Nora Jones and cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed at the LCD-lit al-Wasl Dome, Expo’s centerpiece, as pyrotechnics lit up the sprawling site.

Millions of people have flocked to Expo’s 192 country pavilions in its final days, pushing visit numbers over 23 million - not far off the 25 million targeted, despite the ongoing pandemic.

In 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) heat, long queues have formed at the most popular attractions, including the falcon-themed United Arab Emirates pavilion and the Saudi Arabia building, a slanted slab that appears to hover in the air.

“It’s been a huge experience, it’s been really, really great,” said Abbas Masud, 66, a retired banker originally from Pakistan.

“I’ve done about 172 countries. I wanted to do all 192 but I don’t think I will be able to because it’s the last day. I feel a bit sad.”

Expo, housed on a circular site twice the size of Monaco, has been a point of pride for Dubai’s rulers and one of a number of projects aimed at showcasing Dubai to the world.

Dubai, the commercial heart of the United Arab Emirates, is famously home to the world’s tallest building, the 830-metre (2,723 feet) Burj Khalifa.

In February, it opened a Museum of the Future - in the shape of a silver ellipse decorated with Arabic calligraphy - that was advertised as “the most beautiful building on earth.”

New beginnings

Expo, which started with the 1851 Great Exhibition in London and has since showcased innovations such as the telephone and microwave, now moves to Osaka in Japan for the 2025 edition on a man-made island.

“It’s clear that we have set a new bar here - it’s something I believe (Osaka) will look to aspire to,” said Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary-general of the Bureau International des Expositions, according to a UAE newspaper.

The event started with a year’s pandemic delay.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic were among the sports stars to visit, along with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the leaders of France, Brazil, Turkey and Morocco.

The site, with its canopied walkways and speakers playing soothing music, is now envisaged as a car-free “15-minute city,” with all parts accessible by foot or bicycle within a quarter of an hour.

Eighty percent of the structures will remain, including the self-powering ‘Sustainability’ pavilion and a giant water feature that gives the impression of water flowing upwards.

