Israel says UAE free trade deal reached

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement, Israel’s Economy Ministry and the UAE foreign trade minister said on Friday, after formally establishing ties in 2020.

The trade agreement includes 95 percent of traded products, which will be customs free, immediately or gradually, including food, agriculture and cosmetic products, as well as medical equipment and medicine, the Israeli Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The agreement included regulation, customs, services, government procurement and electronic trade and will come into effect when signed by the countries’ economy ministers and ratified, the statement said, though no timetable was given.

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco.

“This milestone deal will build on the historic Abraham Accords and cement one of the world’s most important and promising emerging trading relationships,” United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi said on Twitter.

We have concluded talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Israel and it is now ready for signature. This milestone deal will build on the historic Abraham Accords and cement one of the world’s most important and promising emerging trading relationships. pic.twitter.com/WgYgJ1YiLD — د. ثاني الزيودي (@ThaniAlZeyoudi) April 1, 2022

Read more:

UAE, Israel to recognize local drivers licenses in new MoU

Israeli president to visit Jordan in latest sign of closer ties: Officials

US, Middle East allies show unity during meet in Israel amid Iran worries