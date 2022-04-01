Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Saturday
The Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Saturday, according to an official announcement from the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.
Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Ramadan prayers return to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia mosque after 88 years
Ramadan 2022: UAE clarifies COVID-19 rules for worshippers
Jordan, Israel leaders urge calm after historic meeting following spike in violence