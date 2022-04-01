.
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Saturday

A member of the moon sighting committee looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy fasting month, near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 12, 2021. (Reuters)
A member of the moon sighting committee looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy fasting month, near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Saturday, according to an official announcement from the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

