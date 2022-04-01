Royal Saudi Navy Forces inaugurate first Avante 2200 Class Corvette

Commander of the Royal Saudi Navy Forces Vice Admiral Fahad al Ghofaily inaugurated the first of five Avante 2200 class corvette ships on Thursday.

Spanish state-owned Navantia delivered the ship dubbed “Al-Jubail” in a ceremony at the Naval Base of La Carraca.

Vice Admiral Al Ghofaily spoke of his gratitude and appreciation for the continued support of the Saudi leadership to improve the Saudi Navy.

The Saudi vice admiral said the new ship was the most technologically advanced surface combatant to join the Saudi Navy.

Al-Jubail is a 330-foot-long ship and can carry just over 100 crew and passengers.

The ship will help the Saudi Navy deal with air, land and sea threats at a time when the Iran-backed Houthis continue to target civilian areas and neighborhoods inside Saudi Arabia.