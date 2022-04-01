.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Yemen govt to help with release of prisoners, open Sanaa airport in truce moves

  • Font
Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad Bin Mubarak addresses the media during a joint press conference with his German counterpart prior to a meeting in the German Foreign Office in Berlin, on June 30, 2021. / AFP / POOL / Michael Sohn germany - yemen - politics - diplomacy - presser germany - yemen - politics - diplomacy - presser germany - yemen - politics - diplomacy - presser
Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak addresses the media during a joint press conference with his German counterpart prior to a meeting in the German Foreign Office in Berlin, on June 30, 2021. (AFP)

Yemen govt to help with release of prisoners, open Sanaa airport in truce moves

Reuters, Aden

Published: Updated:

Yemen’s government will take steps to arrange for the release of prisoners, open Sanaa airport and release oil ships via the port of Hodeidah, the foreign minister said in a tweet on Friday in support of calls for a truce during the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister also announced the release of the first two fuel ships through Hodeidah, saying that these steps come based on directives from President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

UN and US envoys on Wednesday welcomed unilateral truce moves by Yemen’s warring sides as encouraging steps, while stressing the need for a more comprehensive ceasefire.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Talks for stability in Yemen commence at GCC headquarters in Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days: Political office head

Arab Coalition announces halt to military operations in Yemen as peace talks begin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More