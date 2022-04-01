Two-month ceasefire agreed in Yemen: UN envoy

Warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a two-month ceasefire starting this weekend, the UN special envoy for Yemen announced on Friday.

“The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders; they also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hodeidah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sanaa airport to predetermined destinations in the region,” UN envoy Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

Grundberg added that the sides agreed to meet open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen.

“The Truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties,” Grundberg added. “The aim of this Truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and most importantly, hope that an end to this conflict is possible.”

Grundberg thanked regional and international stakeholders for their support in helping reach the ceasefire.

“All Yemeni women, men and children that have suffered immensely through over seven years of war expect nothing less than an end to this war,” he said.

