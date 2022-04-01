Two-month ceasefire agreed in Yemen: UN envoy
“All Yemeni women, men and children that have suffered immensely through over seven years of war expect nothing less than an end to this war,” UN envoy Hans Grundberg said.
Warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a two-month ceasefire starting this weekend, the UN special envoy for Yemen announced on Friday.
“The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders; they also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hodeidah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sanaa airport to predetermined destinations in the region,” UN envoy Hans Grundberg said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Grundberg added that the sides agreed to meet open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen.
“The Truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties,” Grundberg added. “The aim of this Truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and most importantly, hope that an end to this conflict is possible.”
Grundberg thanked regional and international stakeholders for their support in helping reach the ceasefire.
“All Yemeni women, men and children that have suffered immensely through over seven years of war expect nothing less than an end to this war,” he said.
Read more: US sanctions Iran ballistic missile program supplier after Saudi Aramco, Erbil attack
-
Yemen govt to help with release of prisoners, open Sanaa airport in truce movesYemen’s government will take steps to arrange for the release of prisoners, open Sanaa airport and release oil ships via the port of Hodeidah, the ... Gulf
-
Houthis still welcome to join Yemen consultations in Riyadh: GCC officialThe invitation extended to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to participate in the Yemeni consultations which kicked off in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday ... Gulf
-
Arab Coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen capital SanaaThe Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen began launching airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthi militia targets in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Saudi Press ... Gulf