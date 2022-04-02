.
UAE welcomes two-month truce in Yemen

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE welcomes two-month truce in Yemen

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE welcomed the announcement of a two-month truce in Yemen and voiced its support of all efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Yemen and the region, state news agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to stand by the Yemeni people and support their “legitimate ambitions toward development and prosperity.”

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on Friday that warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a two-month ceasefire starting Saturday.

The ceasefire is expected to halt all military operation in Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemen border.

Bahrain and Oman also welcomed the announcement, according to the official state news agency (SPA).

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain voiced hope that the truce constitutes an opportunity to end the war in Yemen and achieve a comprehensive political settlement among all Yemeni parties.

Meanwhile, Oman said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it will continue to work with the UN and relevant parties to help end the war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the truce saying it “must be a first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war.

He also urged the parties to build on the opportunity to “resume an inclusive and comprehensive Yemeni political process.”

With Reuters

