Saudi authorities arrest beggar after she collected over $30,000

An Asian woman who has managed to collect around 117,000 SAR ($31,200) from begging in Saudi Arabia was arrested by the Kingdom’s security forces, the Ministry of Interior said on Monday.



Other foreign currency and gold jewelry were also found in the woman’s possession.



The ministry reiterated its call on all residents to report any beggars they see to the authorities.



Brigadier General Sami al-Shuwirakh said penalties will be imposed against those arrested for practicing, facilitating or organizing begging.



The anti-begging law, which Saudi Arabia adopted in January 2021, imposes penalties that vary from a one-year prison sentence or a fine worth up to 100,000 SAR ($26,658) or both for anyone begging or cooperating with beggars or inciting someone to beg.



Shuwirakh added that in addition to the penalties, non-Saudis will be deported after serving their sentence and will be banned from re-entering the Kingdom.



Security forces across the Kingdom have arrested 3,719 beggars between March 22, 2022, and March 30, 2022, according to the ministry.



Legal measures were taken against them and funds confiscated from them have been handed to the relevant authorities.



