Saudi Arabia arrests 50 for attempting to smuggle hashish, khat, amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia has thwarted attempts to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom and arrested 50 suspects, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The smuggling attempts took place in the regions of Jazan, Najran, Asir, Makkah al-Mukarramah, and Tabuk.

The suspects attempted to smuggle 279,010 amphetamine pills, 330 kilograms of hashish, 39 tons and 934 kilograms of the narcotic plant khat.

Of the 50 suspected arrested, 27 were Saudi citizens, 10 were of Ethiopian nationality, six Bangladeshi, four Yemenis, two Somalis and one Indian, SPA reported.

The Zakat, Tax, and Customs authority (ZATCA) thwarted a drug smuggling attempt in mid-March which involved 1.6 million Captagon pills, a type of amphetamine-style stimulant fenethylline.

The Kingdom’s authorities have been heavily cracking down on narcotics and smuggling attempts.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 1.6 Captagon pills

Saudi Arabia arrests two drug smugglers for hiding 1.27 mln pills in fruit shipment

Saudi Arabia’s authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 17 tons of khat