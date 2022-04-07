Saudi Crown Prince meets with new Yemeni presidential council

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the newly-formed Yemeni presidential council, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Kingdom on Thursday welcomed the Yemeni president’s decision to transfer his powers to a new presidential council, urged the body to start negotiations with the Iran-backed Houthi militia and said it would arrange $3 billion of support to the war-torn country’s economy, state news agency SPA said.

Two billion dollars would come from Riyadh and another $1 billion from the United Emirates, which is part of an Arab coalition which backs the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Riyadh called for an international conference to support Yemen’s economy and also said it would give $300 million to the United Nations aid response to Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

Read more:

Yemen’s president hands over power, relieves VP of duties: State-run news agency

UN envoy says he’s concerned about Yemen truce violations

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian body clears over 329,000 mines in Yemen