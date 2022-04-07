Yemen’s president hands over power, relieves VP of duties: State-run news agency

Yemen’s president has handed over his powers to a newly established presidential leadership council and relieved the vice president of his duties, according to the state-run news agency.

Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi made the move in an announcement released early Thursday. He also said Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar would no longer be his deputy.

The statement said that the new council would temporarily be in charge of Yemen’s political, military, and security sectors during the transition period.

The council should adopt a balanced foreign policy that serves the interests of the Yemeni state, which secures independence and sovereignty of the country and its borders, the statement read.

Dr. Rashad al-Alimeh will head the council, Yemen’s information minister said in televised remarks. He added that the council would issue an immediate state of emergency.

