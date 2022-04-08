Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces ‘largest expansion in history’ of Quba mosque

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the launch of an expansion of the Quba mosque in Medina, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The place of worship is believed to be the first mosque built by Prophet Mohammed. It is currently 5,035 square meters in size.

The new plan will increase the total area of the mosque to 50,000 square meters that amounts to 10 times the current size, SPA reported, adding that the new area will be able to accommodate 66,000 worshipers.

It marks the “largest expansion in the history of the Quba mosque” since its establishment, according to the SPA report.

The expansion is expected to cope with the increasing visitor numbers and align with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 – quality of life, and programs that seek to enhance the services offered to pilgrims.

In addition to an expansion of the mosque, 57 historical sites including wells, farms, and “prophetic paths” will be developed and revived, according to the SPA report.

An enhanced road network and security system will also be designed and built for the safety of worshippers.

