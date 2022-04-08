US welcomes formation of presidential council in Yemen: Blinken

The US welcomes the announcement of the formation of a Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

“We support the aspirations of the Yemeni people for an effective, democratic, and transparent government that includes diverse political and civil society voices, including women and other marginalized groups. Most importantly, Yemenis deserve a government that protects rights and freedoms while promoting justice, accountability, and reconciliation,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi announced his decision to transfer his powers to the newly formed Presidential Leadership Council.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken added: “The US remains committed to helping advance a durable, inclusive resolution to the conflict in Yemen. We urge the Presidential Leadership Council to abide by the UN-negotiated truce and cooperate with comprehensive UN-led efforts to end the conflict.”

“Yemenis must have the opportunity to determine the future of their country. We urge all the parties to choose the path of peace and dialogue.”

Read more:

UAE welcomes Yemeni President’s decision to hand over power to presidential council

Saudi Crown Prince meets with new Yemeni presidential council, pledges aid

Yemen’s president hands over power, relieves VP of duties: State-run news agency