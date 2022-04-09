Saudi Arabia increases Hajj pilgrimage capacity to one million

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Hajj, a sharp uptick after pandemic restrictions forced two years of pared-down pilgrimages.

The Hajj ministry “has authorized one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the Hajj this year,” it said in a statement.

Usually one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, about 2.5 million people took part in 2019.

But after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Kingdom’s authorities allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to participate in an effort to prioritize the health of the pilgrims.

The following year, the Kingdom upped the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated residents chosen through a lottery.

Saturday’s announcement said this year’s Hajj will allow vaccinated pilgrims under age 65.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

The government wants to ensure pilgrims’ safety “while ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the Hajj”, the statement said.

The Hajj consists of a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in Islam’s holiest city, Mecca, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

