UAE, Iran foreign ministers exchange Ramadan greetings in a phone call
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged Ramadan greetings during a phone call on Saturday, state news agency (WAM) reported.
The foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation and means to improve them toward what serves the two countries’ mutual interests, the report added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince donate $13 million to Ehsan charity platform
UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Thousands gather at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa for first Friday prayers of Ramadan