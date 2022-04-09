.
UAE, Iran foreign ministers exchange Ramadan greetings in a phone call

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchange Ramadan greetings during a phone call on April 9, 2022. (WAM)
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchange Ramadan greetings during a phone call on April 9, 2022. (WAM)

UAE, Iran foreign ministers exchange Ramadan greetings in a phone call

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged Ramadan greetings during a phone call on Saturday, state news agency (WAM) reported.

The foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation and means to improve them toward what serves the two countries’ mutual interests, the report added.

