Saudi Arabia’s SAMI announces joint venture with Boeing

Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has announced a preliminary agreement with Boeing to enter into a Saudi Arabia-focused joint venture, SAMI said in a press statement posted on the company website on Sunday.

The partnership was signed during the World Defense Show in Riyadh in March, SAMI said.

“As we move towards the realization of our Vision 2030 ambitions for a strengthened defense industry, our long-standing relations with industry leaders such as Boeing will further our success,” said Walid Abukhaled, SAMI CEO.

“Much of this work is currently outsourced to the US or Europe, while aircraft numbers in the Kingdom are expected to double in the next ten years.

“We also see this joint venture as a first step towards a broader strategic partnership between Boeing and SAMI that will encompass additional platforms and services in the future.”

Torbjorn Sjogren, Vice President of Boeing International Government & Defence Organization added: “We are proud of the long-standing 77-year relationship that Boeing has with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This agreement will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the Kingdom’s rotorcraft platforms. It is an excellent example of our alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“We're committed to our partnership with SAMI, and will continue to work with our stakeholders in the Kingdom to execute on Vision 2030.”

