Saudi police investigating death of student after viral video brawl
Police in Saudi Arabia opened an investigation on Monday into the death of student who reportedly died after a classroom fight.
Footage circulated online of the child falling unconscious after having a fight with another student.
Police said that the pair were 15-year-old students from Jeddah. The incident was reported to Jeddah’s police force, and is now being investigated by the provincial Makkah al-Mukarramah force, Al Arabiya reported.
The video depicts two students grappling, one in a headlock, while other students try to separate them.
The pair are then separated and one child stands up for a few seconds before falling unconscious.
Initial legal procedures have been taken, police said.
