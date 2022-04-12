.
Saudi police investigating death of student after viral video brawl

  • Font
A screenshot from the viral video. (Twitter)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Police in Saudi Arabia opened an investigation on Monday into the death of student who reportedly died after a classroom fight.

Footage circulated online of the child falling unconscious after having a fight with another student.

Police said that the pair were 15-year-old students from Jeddah. The incident was reported to Jeddah’s police force, and is now being investigated by the provincial Makkah al-Mukarramah force, Al Arabiya reported.

The video depicts two students grappling, one in a headlock, while other students try to separate them.

The pair are then separated and one child stands up for a few seconds before falling unconscious.

Initial legal procedures have been taken, police said.

