Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs KSRelief to give $10 mln aid to Ukrainian refugees

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to provide “urgent medical and shelter aid” worth $10 million to Ukrainian refugees, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Refugees arriving in Poland will benefit primarily, SPA added.

The drive is reportedly in coordination with the Polish government and the United Nation bodies who have an active presence in the region.

Late March, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said dialogue is essential to end the current conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking in Qatar where he was attending the Doha Forum, Prince Faisal added that the best way to deal with this crisis is by strengthening dialogue to reach a political solution and end the suffering of civilians.

Early in March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s support to de-escalation of Ukraine’s crisis in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him the Kingdom is willing to mediate to resolve the conflict with Russia.

The Crown Prince also informed Zelenskyy that Saudi Arabia will extend the visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the Kingdom, which will expire during this period for three months, subject to extension, and that the Kingdom's government is keen on their comfort and safety.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands and left Russia increasingly isolated on the world stage.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said 191 children had been killed and 349 wounded since the start of the invasion.

The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.

