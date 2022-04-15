Saudi Arabia, US extend research and science collaboration for 10 more years

Saudi Arabia and the US Embassy in Riyadh have signed an agreement that will extend a scientific and technological cooperation agreement between the two countries for an additional 10 years, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by President Dr. Mounir El-Desouky of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and US Chargé d'Affaires Martina Strong.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The amended and extended agreement is expected to improve the research, development, and innovation sector in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The 10-year cooperation also “contributes to realizing joint goals in research fields for science and technology, and supports partnerships between public and private research institutions to include all spectra of science, engineering and technology,” according to SPA.

Late march, the scientific World Meteorological Organization (WMO) praised Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology for its efforts in supporting social and economic development in the Kingdom, citing its role in protecting peoples’ lives and property.

Read more:

Fitch revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’

Big Bad Wolf: Decoding the vision behind the largest traveling book fair now in Dubai

UN chief discusses Yemen in phone call with Saudi Crown Prince