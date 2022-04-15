Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s President Xi Jinping discuss partnership growth

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping means to enhance the strategic partnership between China and the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The two leaders reportedly discussed ways to further the work of the Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee.

The two sides also “agreed to make more efforts to enhance the partnership and strategic relationship between the two friendly countries,” SPA reported.

The leaders also spoke about the “international situations and issues of common interest,” according to SPA.

Additionally, the Chinese president “praised the Kingdom’s pivotal role in the region” for its efforts to bring peace and stability to Yemen.

The last reported interaction between the two leaders was when Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince sent his condolences to China’s president in memory of victims of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia strengthened energy ties with China, as the oil producer Saudi Aramco agreed to build a multi-billion-dollar refining and chemicals project that will tap into the Asian country’s future demand, Bloomberg reported.

