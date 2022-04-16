Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates new Pakistan PM Sharif on premiership

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Mohammed Sharif for taking up the premiership role, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The greetings were conveyed during a call between the leaders, with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince wishing success in achieving the “aspirations of the Pakistani people,” SPA reported.

The newly appointed Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation, SPA reported.

The two leaders also “emphasized the depth of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and agreed to strengthen and develop them in various fields,” according to SPA.

Additionally, the Crown Prince said that the Kingdom was keen to support Pakistan across sectors.

Pakistan’s parliament chose a more Western-friendly politician, Shehbaz Sharif, as prime minister on Monday, completing the ousting of predecessor Imran Khan in a political crisis that has sparked street protests and a mass resignation of lawmakers.

Sharif’s election brings to a close a week-long constitutional confrontation that climaxed on Sunday when Khan lost a no-confidence vote, although the nuclear-armed nation is likely to remain prone to political and economic turbulence.

Sharif, 70, who has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician, is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

