Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince offers condolences over victims of South Africa’s floods
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended his condolences to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa over the death of nearly 400 people in the floods that struck the Kwazulu-Natal province, state news agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
In the cable message, the Crown Prince offered his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured by the floods a speedy recovery.
Flash floods in Kwazulu-Natal province have left tens of thousands of people without shelter, water and power and washed away homes and roads.
According to South African authorities, more than 40,000 people have been affected by the disaster.
Scientists believe the southeastern coast of Africa is becoming more vulnerable to violent storms and floods as human emissions of heat-trapping gases cause the Indian Ocean to warm. They expect the trend to worsen dramatically in coming decades.
-With Reuters
