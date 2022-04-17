Dubai license plate sells for $9.5 million

A Dubai vehicle number plate sold for $9.5 million (35 million dirhams) in a charity auction on Saturday night.

The AA 8 Dubai plate was sold during the Most Noble Numbers charity auction to support the One Billion Meals initiative to provide food to the poor.

Staggering sums were also paid for specialty phone numbers at the event, according to the WAM news agency.

The United Arab Emirates mobile number 054 999 9999 sold for $1.4 million (5 million dirhams).

Over the two-hour auction of license plates and phone numbers, a total of $14.4 million (52 million dirhams) was collected for the initiative.

The One Billion Meals program has now raised a total of $106.4 million (391 million dirhams,) according to WAM.

License plates F55, V66, and Y66, all sold for around $1 million (4 million dirhams).

Other phone numbers fetched huge sums, including 056 999 9995, which sold for $40,800 (150,000 dirhams), and 056 556 6666, which sold for $43,500 (160,000 dirhams).

Abu Dhabi police are holding further online auctions for number plates on Sunday and Monday.

The One Billion Meals initiative was started by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives project in coordination with the United Nations World Food Program, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the UAE Food Bank along with other local charities.

The initiative aims to provide one billion meals for impoverished people in line with UN sustainability goals to eradicate hunger by 2030.

