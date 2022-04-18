UAE issues new system for visas, entry permit categories

The United Arab Emirates announced a new system for residence visas and entry permits on Monday, offering new types of residence permits for skilled employees, investors, self-employed persons, and family members.

Family members

UAE residents will now be able to issue visas for family members under new guidelines.

According to the UAE Media Office, residents can now sponsor their family members including their spouses and children until the age of 25. In the case of unmarried daughters, parents will be able to sponsor their visas regardless of their age.

Green Residency holders will also now be able to sponsor first-degree relatives.

As for children of determination, they will be granted a resident permit, regardless of their age.

“The duration of family members residence shall be the same as their sponsor’s residence duration,” the UAE Media Office revealed in a tweet on Monday.

Humanitarian cases

Residence permits will be allowed in specific humanitarian cases.

According to the UAE federal government memo, a female resident whose husband of UAE nationality passed away in the country and has one child or more will be eligible for a residence permit.

Also included in this category are parents or children of a UAE citizen who holds foreign passports, as well as spouses and children of Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) state citizens who hold foreign passports.

Work





Green Residence for freelancers and self-employed people as well as skilled employees will be required to renew their residency every five years without the need for a sponsor or employer to partake in the process.

Additionally, Standard Employment Residence permits will need to be renewed every two years.

Investors and students

Investors, who are eligible for the Green Residency, will be able to hold a five-year visa and do not need a sponsor.

Students enrolled in UAE educational institutions will be eligible to hold their visa for two years and sponsorship (by a licensed educational established in the country) will be required to uphold their residency status.

“The new system for residence visas and entry permits offers new types of residence permits for investors, skilled employees, self-employment and family members. The new types provide customized benefits to each category,” the UAE Media Office said in a tweet.

