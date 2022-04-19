Saudi Arabia sends 15,400 tons diesel to Yemen as part of SDRPY

Saudi Arabia has sent Yemen a total of 15,400 tons of diesel as part of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The fuel was delivered to the ports of al-Mahra and Hadhramaut and is expected to nourish power plants, SPA reported.

The Secretary-General of the local council of the al-Mahra Governorate Salem Nimer reportedly “expressed appreciation for all the efforts” in supporting Yemen with functional power plants, “especially during the month of Ramadan.”

The total quantities of Saudi oil derivatives granted to Yemen in the year amount to 1,260,850 metric tons worth $422 million, according to SPA.

This amount is in addition to previous oil derivatives grants amounting to more than $4.2 billion.

The SDRPY aims to support seven basic sectors, including education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries.

The initiative also seeks to build capacity of government institutions and organize development programs.

