UAE summons Israel’s envoy in protest of incidents at al-Aqsa

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem al-Hashimy summoned Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek to denounce the recent incidents at al-Aqsa Mosque and in Jerusalem, state news agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.



Hashimy informed Hayek of the UAE’s “strong condemnation” of attacks on civilians and storming of sacred places which resulted in injuring several civilians.



“[Hashimy] voiced the importance of immediately ending these practices and providing full protection to worshippers,” the report said.



She added that it’s important that “Israeli authorities respect the Palestinians’ right to practice their religious rituals and stop any [actions] that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa mosque,” warning that escalation of tensions threaten the region’s stability and security.



Hashimy also called for respecting Jordan’s role as custodian of holy places in east Jerusalem.



“It’s important to create an appropriate environment that paves the way to resuming serious dialogue toward establishing an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the international resolutions and the Arab [peace] initiative,” she added.



At least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police on Friday inside the al-Aqsa mosque compound.



The violent clashes come at a sensitive time when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover festival.



Al-Aqsa compound is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest site for the Jews who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It has historically been a flashpoint for Palestinian-Israeli clashes.



