UAE summons Sweden’s envoy in protest of Quran burnings

Cars are seen set on fire in Rosengard district, following Quran burnings that caused riots in several Swedish towns over the Easter weekend, in Malmo, Sweden on April 17, 2022.
Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem al-Hashimy summoned Sweden’s Ambassador to the UAE Liselott Andersson to denounce the burning of Quran copies in Sweden, state news agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

Al-Hashimy reaffirmed the UAE’s rejection of all practices that insult religion and emphasized the importance of respecting religious symbols and sanctities and rejecting incitement and polarization.

“Such practices only lead to more tension and confrontation at a time when the world needs [people] to work together to spread the values of tolerance and co-existence and reject hatred and extremism,” the report cited al-Hashimy as saying.

Last week, protestors in Sweden burnt copies of the Quran during a demonstration organized by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line.

The move sparked riots across several Swedish towns over the Easter weekend.

Three people were injured and needed medical attention in Sweden city of Norrkoping after being hit by police bullets during clashes between police and protestors demonstrating against the Quran burnings.

Several countries, whom the majority of their population are Muslim, condemned the burning of the Quran.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, which is home to Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, condemned “the deliberate abuse of the Holy Quran,” and called for intensifying efforts to spread values of dialogue and renounce hatred.

