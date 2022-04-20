Eid holiday dates announced for schools and private sector in Saudi Arabia

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have extended the Eid al-Fitr holiday for schools, and announced dates for private sector holidays.

Students of all ages will begin their holiday on Thursday April 21 rather than the previously-announced April 25, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Wednesday morning.

Schools and universities will reopen again on May 8, according to a calendar on the Ministry of Education website.

Holidays for private sector workers will begin on April 30 and will last for four days, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 or May 3, depending on the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar following Ramadan.

Official dates for the beginning of Eid al-Fitr have yet to be announced.

