Stray dogs viciously attack two-year-old boy in Saudi Arabia

Nine stray dogs viciously attacked and injured a two-year-old boy in Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.

The young boy named Saif al-Yami was attacked in the al-Khafji Governorate in northeastern Saudi Arabia, after being lured by the stray dogs while he was playing.

The boy was initially transferred to the Khafji General Hospital where he was unable to get the proper medical care for his injuries. He was then transferred to Qatif Hospital where he underwent surgery and treatment.

According to the Al Arabiya report, the two-year-old boy is now recovering.

“We contacted the Eastern Province Municipality eight months ago and submitted reports about stray dogs that have long attacked children, adults and families, and now live with us in the Muhammadiyah neighborhood in Khafji,” his family said, stressing the need for this issue to be solved immediately.

His family also stated that they will follow up on the stray dog breeding issue as it is a danger to children and residents in the neighborhood.

