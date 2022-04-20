US Treasury Secretary reiterates importance of ties with Saudi Arabia

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated the importance of US-Saudi bilateral ties during a virtual meeting with her Saudi counterpart, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

Yellen met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan where she welcomed the continued partnership between the two countries in combatting terrorist financing in the region, according to a readout of Tuesday’s meeting.

“The Secretary and Minister Al-Jadaan discussed the global economy, including the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the region, as well as energy markets and food security,” the Treasury Department said.

The pair also touched discussed opportunities for increased bilateral engagement and cooperation on economic, global health and climate issues.

