US Treasury Secretary reiterates importance of ties with Saudi Arabia
“The Secretary and Minister Al-Jadaan discussed the global economy, including the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the region, as well as energy markets and food security,” the Treasury Department said.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated the importance of US-Saudi bilateral ties during a virtual meeting with her Saudi counterpart, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.
Yellen met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan where she welcomed the continued partnership between the two countries in combatting terrorist financing in the region, according to a readout of Tuesday’s meeting.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Secretary and Minister Al-Jadaan discussed the global economy, including the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the region, as well as energy markets and food security,” the Treasury Department said.
The pair also touched discussed opportunities for increased bilateral engagement and cooperation on economic, global health and climate issues.
Read more: Blinken assures UAE leader of US defense help over Houthi attacks, Iran
-
Region is entering a dangerous phase due to Iran’s activities: Saudi FMSaudi Arabia’s top diplomat said Friday that Iran’s nuclear activities put the region in a dangerous place.Iran’s accelerating nuclear activities were ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia, US extend research and science collaboration for 10 more yearsSaudi Arabia and the US Embassy in Riyadh have signed an agreement that will extend a scientific and technological cooperation agreement between the ... Gulf
-
Washington provided Saudi Arabia, UAE with ‘appropriate military sales’: US envoy“I think this step on Yemen definitely solidifies even further the US relationship with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and I think that’s a very important dimension,” US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said. Gulf