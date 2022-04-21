Abu Dhabi license plate sells for $6.3 million in charity auction

The Abu Dhabi vehicle license plate bearing just the number two was sold for $6.3 million (23.3 million dirhams) in a charity auction, the official WAM news agency reported on Thursday.

It was the second in-person Most Noble Numbers auction support of Dubai’s One Billion Meals initiative.

During the first auction on Saturday, a Dubai license plate was sold for $9.5 million.

The One Billion Meals initiative to feed the poor has raised enough money for 200 million meals, three weeks after it was launched, WAM said.

The second auction held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi also saw plates embossed with the number 11 sold for $1.4 million (five million dirhams), the number 20 sold for $1.2 million (4.25 million dirhams), the number 99 for $1.4 million (five million dirhams), and 999 for $460,000 (1.7 million dirhams).

Several rare phone numbers were also auctioned off by telecommunications firms du and Etisalat.

The most expensive of these went for $163,000 (601,000 dirhams).

The One Billion Meals initiative was launched by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

It intends to provide food to undernourished people in 50 different countries around the world and coincides with the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims are encouraged to donate to charity.

“The influx of donations reflects the comprehensive nature of the initiative that aims to provide food aid as it is a basic human need,” Mohammad al-Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI) that organized the program, said.

“It is also a unique response to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Donors can contribute to the campaign through its official website.

