Dubai to host world’s first NFT pay-per-view sports event for Mayweather fight in May

The world’s first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) sports event will be hosted in Dubai at the Burj al-Arab’s helipad where a boxing event will be held, featuring a fight between Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore, Global Titans Fight Series said in a statement on Wednesday.

The event will include an exclusive livestream pay-per-view for NFT ticket holders, enabling fans access to watch the event live online on May 14 and access a special Global Titans NFT ticket, which is highly collectable and can be traded on crypto marketplaces.

Additionally, NFT owners will be able to unlock limited edition 3D collectibles, exclusive video content, and official media files from the night of the event.

NFT technology provides buyers with expanded features such as future access, perks and rewards – all of which can expand the value of ownership long after the event.

No passwords or access codes are required to watch the live event. NFT owners simply connect their crypto wallets (such as MetaMask) and access is automatically granted.

Ahead of the event, there are now two Global Titans NFT tickets available to the public on the Global Titans and Rarible’s websites.

The company reportedly developed the technologies used for the event with the help of Web3 experts, Mintgate, ROQU Media and Yakomoz Events.

