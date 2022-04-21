The UAE introduces new plastic five and ten dirham notes

The United Arab Emirates’ central bank has introduced two new plastic banknotes for the five and ten dirham denominations, the official WAM news agency reported on Thursday.

The ten dirham note enters circulation on Thursday while the five dirham one will be introduced on Tuesday.

Older banknotes will remain legal tender for now.

Ajman Fort features prominently on the front of the five dirham note, while Ras al-Khaimah’s Dhayah Fort appears on the back.

As for the ten dirham note, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi illustrates the front whereas the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre in the emirate of Sharjah decorates the back.

Both notes have retained the same color scheme as the paper versions in order to make them easier to identify.

The new notes boast improved security features compare with the older paper notes, and their introduction follows the polymer 50 dirham note that entered circulation in December.

Polymer notes are more durable than their paper counterparts and last two to three times as long before breaking down.

They can also be fully recycled, according to WAM.

“The new banknote issuance of five and ten dirhams, and previously the fifty dirham note, is a source of great pride and honor,” said Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE in a statement.

“The new banknotes feature symbols and images that reflect the UAE’s history and heritage, as well as embody the new start to keep pace with the development and modernization aspiration,” he added.

“Thanks to the guidance and support of our wise leadership, we look forward with confidence and optimism to the future, to fulfilling more achievements and position ourselves globally,” the bank governor said.

“At the CBUAE, we continue our commitment to make the UAE dirham to become a widely-used international currency.”

