UAE Eid al-Fitr holiday dates announced for federal government employees

The UAE has announced Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for federal employees which will begin on the 29th day of Ramadan and until Shawwal 3, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Thursday.

Ramadan 29 falls on April 30 and Eid al-Fitr is expected to be observed on May 2, pending the sighting of the moon.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The holy month lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is seen.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the dawn-to-dusk fasting for millions of Muslims globally.

Read more:

Eid holiday dates announced for schools and private sector in Saudi Arabia

What does science say about the health effects of fasting?

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces ‘largest expansion in history’ of Quba mosque