.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Eid al-Fitr holiday dates announced for UAE private sector

  • Font
Tourist take photos of a mosque across the Dubai Marina, surrounded by high towers of hotels, banks and office buildings, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 11, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Tourist take photos of a mosque across the Dubai Marina, surrounded by high towers of hotels, banks and office buildings, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 11, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Eid al-Fitr holiday dates announced for UAE private sector

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Private sector employees in the UAE will begin the Eid al-Fitr holiday from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, the country Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) announced on Thursday.

This corresponds to April 30 through May 3 or 4, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted, signaling the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

All private sector employees are entitled to pay during the country-wide holiday, MOHRE clarified in a social media post.

Federal government employees in the UAE, according to the latest update, will receive nine days off work for the occasion, including two weekends.

The holy month lasts 29 or 30 days based on the moon sighting and Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of the Ramadan and the dawn-to-dusk fasting for millions of Muslims globally.

Read more:

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

UAE astronomy center says Eid al-Fitr to fall on May 2 in most countries

UAE updates Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for federal government employees

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More