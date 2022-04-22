Eid al-Fitr holiday dates announced for UAE private sector

Private sector employees in the UAE will begin the Eid al-Fitr holiday from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, the country Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) announced on Thursday.

This corresponds to April 30 through May 3 or 4, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted, signaling the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

All private sector employees are entitled to pay during the country-wide holiday, MOHRE clarified in a social media post.

#MOHRE announces that 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal for the year 1433 AH will be a paid leave for all private-sector workers in the country in celebration of #EidAlFitr. pic.twitter.com/9nggqHlSIT — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 21, 2022

Federal government employees in the UAE, according to the latest update, will receive nine days off work for the occasion, including two weekends.

The holy month lasts 29 or 30 days based on the moon sighting and Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of the Ramadan and the dawn-to-dusk fasting for millions of Muslims globally.

